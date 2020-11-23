BHS students return to in-person learning at Edmunds
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington High School students are returning to in-person learning Monday and Tuesday at Edmunds Elementary and Middle School.
The students were forced to leave the BHS campus in September after high levels of PCB chemicals were found.
The Burlington School Board voted last week to use the former Macy’s building in downtown Burlington for class but now they are waiting for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to do soil testing to see if the building is safe for use.
The plan is for students to move there in February.
