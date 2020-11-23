Advertisement

Committee reviews Dartmouth project on sexual misconduct

Committee reviews Dartmouth project on sexual misconduct
Committee reviews Dartmouth project on sexual misconduct(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A committee that reviewed efforts to prevent sexual misconduct and other abuses of power at Dartmouth College says work remains to make the initiative a highly visible and integral part of the college.

The Ivy League school launched its Campus Climate and Culture Initiative in early 2019.

In a report issued last week, an external advisory committee said the initiative has made progress in defining itself, but it exists as a collection of activities that are not sufficiently integrated within the campus structure.

President Philip Hanlon said achieving the initiative’s goals will take time, but it will happen.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Friday's press briefing in Montpelier.
Scott provides clarity, modification on social gathering restrictions
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record

Latest News

U-32 High School
Three Washington County school members test positive
Bolton Valley Resort 2019-2020 Ski Season
Smaller mountains won’t be as affected by travel restrictions
New Hampshire reports 5th case of Jamestown Canyon virus this year
New Hampshire reports 5th case of Jamestown Canyon virus this year
Vermont officials: snowmobilers must follow COVID-19 rules
Vermont officials: snowmobilers must follow COVID-19 rules