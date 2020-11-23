Committee reviews Dartmouth project on sexual misconduct

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A committee that reviewed efforts to prevent sexual misconduct and other abuses of power at Dartmouth College says work remains to make the initiative a highly visible and integral part of the college.

The Ivy League school launched its Campus Climate and Culture Initiative in early 2019.

In a report issued last week, an external advisory committee said the initiative has made progress in defining itself, but it exists as a collection of activities that are not sufficiently integrated within the campus structure.

President Philip Hanlon said achieving the initiative’s goals will take time, but it will happen.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.