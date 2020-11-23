WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give update on COVID-19 in New York

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a Brooklyn synagogue should be investigated over reports that it hosted a secret wedding with thousands of unmasked guests earlier this month.

Cuomo said Sunday that such a wedding would be “a blatant disregard of the law.”

The New York Post reported that guests crammed shoulder to shoulder inside the Yetev Lev temple in Williamsburg for the Nov. 8 wedding in blatant violation of coronavirus restrictions.

A spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is investigating.

A man who answered the phone at the synagogue on Sunday said officials there had no comment.

