WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give update on COVID-19 in New York

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a Brooklyn synagogue should be investigated over reports that it hosted a secret wedding with thousands of unmasked guests earlier this month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give an update on COVID-19 in New York. The news briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Watch it live in the video player or click here for a direct link.

Cuomo said Sunday that such a wedding would be “a blatant disregard of the law.”

The New York Post reported that guests crammed shoulder to shoulder inside the Yetev Lev temple in Williamsburg for the Nov. 8 wedding in blatant violation of coronavirus restrictions.

A spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is investigating.

A man who answered the phone at the synagogue on Sunday said officials there had no comment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

