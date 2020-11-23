Cuomo urges New Yorkers to remember efforts earlier in pandemic

NEW YORK (WCAX) - With COVID cases surging higher in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is wondering if people have forgotten how bad the state was hit at the beginning of the pandemic.

New York’s statewide positivity rate is only at about 3%. Only Vermont and three other states are lower. But the rate is already much higher than that in New York City and other regions.

Some counties are on the verge of strict limits on gatherings and some business activity. Governor Cuomo says New Yorkers need to adjust their behaviors as they did in the spring before the death toll begins to rise sharply.

“It took a lot of effort and a lot of pain to get to this point. How quickly can we forget what we just went through several months ago,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

Numbers in the North Country are not as bad as New York City and western New York, but still, the 7-day average for daily new infections is higher right now compared to earlier in the pandemic. Back in April, the region hit a high of just over four cases per day. During the August surge, it got up over eight. In November, the average for daily new infections is over 24 in the North Country.

Cuomo on Monday pleaded with residents to forego their usual Thanksgiving celebrations to help keep coronavirus cases from surging higher. He urged families not to gather for Thanksgiving, but to truly give thanks for sacrifices made during the pandemic.

“This has been a horrific year where we have seen the worst in a generation. But we’ve also seen the best in a generation,” Cuomo said.

He said to give thanks to doctors, nurses and other essential workers and honor the families who have lost loved ones to COVID.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.