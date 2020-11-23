Advertisement

Cuomo urges New Yorkers to remember efforts earlier in pandemic

Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCAX) - With COVID cases surging higher in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is wondering if people have forgotten how bad the state was hit at the beginning of the pandemic.

New York’s statewide positivity rate is only at about 3%. Only Vermont and three other states are lower. But the rate is already much higher than that in New York City and other regions.

Some counties are on the verge of strict limits on gatherings and some business activity. Governor Cuomo says New Yorkers need to adjust their behaviors as they did in the spring before the death toll begins to rise sharply.

“It took a lot of effort and a lot of pain to get to this point. How quickly can we forget what we just went through several months ago,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

Numbers in the North Country are not as bad as New York City and western New York, but still, the 7-day average for daily new infections is higher right now compared to earlier in the pandemic. Back in April, the region hit a high of just over four cases per day. During the August surge, it got up over eight. In November, the average for daily new infections is over 24 in the North Country.

Cuomo on Monday pleaded with residents to forego their usual Thanksgiving celebrations to help keep coronavirus cases from surging higher. He urged families not to gather for Thanksgiving, but to truly give thanks for sacrifices made during the pandemic.

“This has been a horrific year where we have seen the worst in a generation. But we’ve also seen the best in a generation,” Cuomo said.

He said to give thanks to doctors, nurses and other essential workers and honor the families who have lost loved ones to COVID.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Wayne Savage
Crash closes parts of I-89 in both directions Saturday
Several downtown Burlington restaurants that have taken hard hits during the pandemic are...
Downtown Burlington restaurants to close after new COVID rules
Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the Quality Inn around 3:40 a.m....
Police investigating suspicious death in Rutland City
Restaurants say the rule limiting service to people from one household is forcing them to turn...
Restaurants struggling, trying to avoid layoffs after multihousehold mandate
U-32 High School
Three Washington County school members test positive

Latest News

Trooper Justin Wagner of the Vermont State Police wears a new body camera at the Williston...
Vermont State troopers begin using body cameras
Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
Cuomo: Massive Orthodox wedding in Brooklyn ‘disrespectful’
File photo
BHS students return to in-person learning at Edmunds
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage