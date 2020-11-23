Advertisement

Economists: Vermont’s financial well-being hinges on new stimulus package

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s October tax revenues came in higher than expected but spiking coronavirus cases and stalled stimulus negotiations in Congress could mean economic uncertainty.

Tax revenue came in about 10% higher than expected, but still short of years past.

Consumer spending is being propped up by billions in federal money, extended unemployment, PPP loans and CARES Act grants trickling through the economy.

Economists say Vermont’s financial well-being hinges on two factors: Congress passing a new stimulus package and the country as a whole keeping a lid on the virus.

Even with a vaccine on the way, economists predict a bumpy road ahead.

“That’s certainly going to be good for the economy, certainly good for people but I don’t think it’s going to mean we get back to normal by the end of next year or even the next year or the year after that,” said Art Woolf, an economics professor at the University of Vermont.

At the same time, unemployment benefits for independent contractors as part of the PUA program are set to expire the day after Christmas without action from Congress.

State leaders estimate this will put another 8,500 or so Vermonters into the unemployment mix. That’s why Gov. Phil Scott and others are urging Congress to pass another relief bill.

