Firefighters battle lumberyard blaze in Milton

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze at a Milton lumberyard Monday afternoon.

It happened on Poor Farm Road.

It was a multi-agency effort. Our crew counted close to 50 firetrucks and tankers at the scene.

Firefighters told us the flames are now out, but they’re still working to determine exactly what caused this fire. One firefighter said it could be days before they have a definitive cause.

