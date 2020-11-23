Advertisement

Firefighters battle lumberyard blaze in Milton

Crews battled a fire at a Milton lumberyard Monday afternoon.
Crews battled a fire at a Milton lumberyard Monday afternoon.(WCAX)
By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of firefighters battled a blaze at a Milton lumberyard Monday afternoon.

It happened on Poor Farm Road.

It was a multi-agency effort. Our crew counted close to 50 firetrucks and tankers at the scene.

Firefighters told us the flames are now out, but they’re still working to determine exactly what caused this fire. One firefighter said it could be days before they have a definitive cause.

Our Erin Brown is gathering details and she will have an update for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.

