Forest Service allows Christmas tree cutting with permit

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Vermonters who want to cut down their own Christmas trees can do so in the Green Mountain National Forest with a $5 permit. Permits will be available to buy online with a $2.50 service fee or in-person at a Green Mountain National Forest office. This year, in support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, the Forest Service says it will provide every fourth and fifth grade students a free Christmas tree voucher by registering online. The students who register must present a printed voucher to get the free Christmas tree permit. Trees may only be cut in designated areas.

