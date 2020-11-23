Gov. Sununu: won’t tell people what they can and can’t do for Thanksgiving

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Health experts across the country are urging Americans to stay home for the holidays, but Thanksgiving travel is already underway.

More than two million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Friday and Saturday. AAA expects 50 million to travel in some form this week.

Doctor Anthony Fauci says when he sees that, it means more trouble than we’re in right now.

While New Hampshire’s governor just issued a mask mandate, he says he won’t be telling people what they can and can’t do in their own homes.

“We all have a part to play and we all have that personal responsibility. We continue to caution though against large gatherings and encourage good COVID practices such as masks and social distancing. even in familiar settings. even amongst family members,” said Governor Chris Sununu.

Some Granite Staters are changing their plans though and opting for Zoom dinners and drop offs.

