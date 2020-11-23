Advertisement

Gov. Sununu: won’t tell people what they can and can’t do for Thanksgiving

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Health experts across the country are urging Americans to stay home for the holidays, but Thanksgiving travel is already underway.

More than two million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Friday and Saturday. AAA expects 50 million to travel in some form this week.

Doctor Anthony Fauci says when he sees that, it means more trouble than we’re in right now.

While New Hampshire’s governor just issued a mask mandate, he says he won’t be telling people what they can and can’t do in their own homes.

“We all have a part to play and we all have that personal responsibility. We continue to caution though against large gatherings and encourage good COVID practices such as masks and social distancing. even in familiar settings. even amongst family members,” said Governor Chris Sununu.

Some Granite Staters are changing their plans though and opting for Zoom dinners and drop offs.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Friday's press briefing in Montpelier.
Scott provides clarity, modification on social gathering restrictions
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record

Latest News

FILE Christmas tree
Wallingford Christmas trees picked for Montpelier and Dartmouth College
Bolton Valley Resort 2019-2020 Ski Season
Smaller mountains won’t be as affected by travel restrictions
With travel restricted all over the country, some resorts here in Vermont say they will feel...
Smaller mountains won’t be as affected by travel restrictions
Health experts across the country are urging Americans to stay home for the holidays, but...
Gov. Sununu: won’t tell people what they can and can’t do for Thanksgiving