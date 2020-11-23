Granite Staters now required to quarantine if traveling to Massachusetts

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Granite Staters looking to take a trip to Massachusetts will have to quarantine or get tested, thanks to tighter travel restrictions.

Massachusetts has added New Hampshire and Maine to its list of higher-risk states.

Travelers now must quarantine for 14 days or get a negative COVID-19 test within three days of arriving in Massachusetts.

There are exceptions for people commuting to work and school, those getting medical treatment and military personnel.

New Hampshire governor says he’s not considering further travel restrictions from other New England state’s at this time.

“While New Hampshire’s case rate is substantially lower than Massachusetts’, each state can enact their own guidelines. New Hampshire is not considering further travel restrictions from other New England state’s at this time, and would remind individuals that essential trips like commuting, critical day trips and medical care are allowed under Massachusetts’ new guidelines,” said Governor Chris Sununu in a statement.

