Advertisement

Group gathers outside Sununu’s home to protest mask mandate

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - At least 100 people protested New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s mask mandate, chanting “Breathe free or die,” and “We will not comply,” outside his home in Newfields.

Sununu issued an executive order that took effect Friday requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn’t possible.

Seacoastonline.com reports protest organizer Frank Staples, working with a group called Absolute Defiance, was asked Sunday why the protest was held outside Sununu’s home rather than at the Statehouse.

“The Statehouse is closed,” Staples said. “He has shut everything down and is running the government from his house, so right now this is the Statehouse. We will be here every weekend till he ends his executive orders and the state of emergency.”

It wasn’t known if Sununu was home at the time.

Sununu had resisted calls for a statewide mandate, even as surrounding states enacted similar measures. He said last week a mandate was appropriate given the rising percentage of positive test results, the fact that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has doubled in the last two weeks, new outbreaks at five nursing homes and an “incredibly alarming rate” of asymptomatic community transmission.

The order expires Jan. 15.

Related Story:

Mask mandate begins in New Hampshire on Friday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Friday's press briefing in Montpelier.
Scott provides clarity, modification on social gathering restrictions
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give update on COVID-19 in New York
Killington Resort opens to the general public
Killington Resort opens to the general public
FILE Christmas tree
Wallingford Christmas trees picked for Montpelier and Dartmouth College
Bolton Valley Resort 2019-2020 Ski Season
Smaller mountains won’t be as affected by travel restrictions