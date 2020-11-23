Advertisement

How to prep your turkey for Thanksgiving dinner

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you ready to make Thanksgiving dinner?

Last week, we showed you how to scale down your Thanksgiving meal.

But we know many of you are still planning on doing a full turkey. And to get it ready in time, you might need to start now.

Our Scott Fleishman got you some expert advice on how to get your bird prepped. Watch the video to see.

