Advertisement

Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement.(JEOPARDY!)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production next Monday.

Producers announced Monday that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show’s “Greatest of All Time” title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January.

A long-term host for Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8, will be named later.

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, said.

The show is in its 37th year of syndication, and Trebek was its only host. It is still airing shows that Trebek filmed before his death.

Richards said that “Jeopardy!” will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks beginning Dec. 21 and 28, meaning Trebek’s final week of shows will air starting Monday, Jan. 4.

Jennings’ episodes begin on Jan. 11.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downtown Burlington restaurants that have taken hard hits during the pandemic are...
Downtown Burlington restaurants to close after new COVID rules
Courtesy Wayne Savage
Crash closes parts of I-89 in both directions Saturday
Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the Quality Inn around 3:40 a.m....
Police investigating suspicious death in Rutland City
Restaurants say the rule limiting service to people from one household is forcing them to turn...
Restaurants struggling, trying to avoid layoffs after multihousehold mandate
U-32 High School
Three Washington County school members test positive

Latest News

The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Burlington High School students headed back to in-person classes Monday for the first time in...
BHS students head back to class at borrowed school
The UVM Health Network says it's online patient records system is now back online at two...
Key part of UVM Health Network electronic medical records system restored
WOMEN
New Vt legislative leadership gears up for 2021 session
New Vt. legislative leadership gears up for 2021 session