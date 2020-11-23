Advertisement

Killington Resort opens to the general public

Killington Resort opens to the general public
Killington Resort opens to the general public(Killington Resort)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort opens to the general public Monday.

Resort officials say they have more touchless kiosks this season for those picking up tickets or reloading their One Pass upon arrival.

Killington opened Friday for passholders, and now more people can hit the slopes.

Tickets must be bought in advance and people have to reserve a parking spot beforehand.

As of tomorrow (11/23), we're open to the general public. We've added more touchless kiosks this season for those...

Posted by Killington Resort on Sunday, November 22, 2020

