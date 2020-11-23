KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort opens to the general public Monday.

Resort officials say they have more touchless kiosks this season for those picking up tickets or reloading their One Pass upon arrival.

Killington opened Friday for passholders, and now more people can hit the slopes.

Tickets must be bought in advance and people have to reserve a parking spot beforehand.

