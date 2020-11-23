Missisquoi floodplain now protected

WESTFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Land along the Missisquoi River and 50 acres of wetland are now protected.

The Vermont Land Trust and the Nature Conservancy made the announcement Monday.

It’s the latest effort by the two organizations to improve water quality in Vermont’s rivers.

The protected river corridor and wetlands span 135 acres in Westfield and Troy and include sections of the Missisquoi as well as Mill Brook and Taft Brook tributaries.

