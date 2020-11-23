Advertisement

New Hampshire reports 5th case of Jamestown Canyon virus this year

Nov. 23, 2020
NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - Health officials in New Hampshire say an adult in Newport has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, the fifth case of the mosquito-borne disease in the state this year.

Officials said Friday the person was hospitalized with left side weakness, unresponsiveness and multiple seizures. The virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito.

There are no vaccines for it and treatment consists of supportive care.

Many illnesses caused by it are mild, but moderate-to-severe central nervous system involvement requiring hospitalization have been reported, including fatal infections.

