New Vt. legislative leadership gears up for 2021 session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier will see new faces in leadership in a few weeks for the start of the 2021 legislative session. And many of them will be women from across the state.

Lawmakers say their biggest priorities are the pandemic, its economic fallout and distributing a potential vaccine. But they also say their long-term goal will be to restore Vermonters’ trust in government.

Lieutenant Governor-elect Molly Gray will preside over the Senate while Windham County Democratic Senator Becca Balint is slated to become the state’s first openly gay president pro-tem.

“When we have shared power we have better outcomes,” Balint said. “When there is a diversity of voices at the table, we get better outcomes.”

The upcoming leaders in the House and Senate bring decades of legislative experience. Though Democrats’ specific policy priorities are yet to be seen, Democratic Senator Alison Clarkson, who’s slated to be the next majority leader, says they’re aiming to include as many voices at the table as possible.

“I think all of us feel very strongly that government at its best is how we express our care for each other and restoring confidence in state government, in particular, is very important for us,” said Clarkson D-Windsor.

Early in the pandemic, the partisan divide between the political aisle vanished as lawmakers scrambled to get money out the door to thousands of Vermonters. Republican Franklin County Senator Randy Brock who will serve as the minority leader says he hopes the cooperation will continue. But he also says he’s prepared to place a check on Democrats’ power.

“At the same time, we have our points of view. And at times, that point of view may differ and we’re not afraid to express it,” said Brock, R-Franklin.

And in the House, Burlington Democrat Jill Krowinski is slated to be the next speaker of the House after nine-term incumbent Mitzi Johnson lost her re-election bid by 23 votes. Meanwhile, Poultney Republican Pattie McCoy will lead the Republicans in the House.

And as Montpelier gears up to return to work, Balint says she’ll work to hear the concerns of Vermonters and their senators across the aisle, and to be as transparent as possible.

“I want to make sure regardless what committee they sit on, regardless of what part of the state they come from, they know that they’re going to have the ability to connect with me in the pro tem’s office and have their ideas heard.”

Apart from COVID-19 legislation, it’s unclear what specific policies lawmakers will put center stage. But we can expect movement on a paid family leave bill or Act 250 reform which stumbled across the finish line this past year.

