Advertisement

Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired through it, hitting him in the head.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Police are investigating the death of 12-year-old boy from Philadelphia, who was killed at his home when a gunman shot through the front door.

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door early Sunday when the gunman fired, hitting him in the head. Investigators doubt the boy was the intended target.

The 12-year-old was home with his grandmother and 10-year-old sister at the time of the shooting.

“All we know at this time is that there was a knock at the door. No descriptions of any persons at the door. One shot was fired. We do have, on the porch of the location, one 9mm shell casing, and that’s all we know at this particular point in time,” said Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton.

Investigators do not have any suspects and are asking for the public’s help to find whoever shot the boy.

Copyright 2020 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Friday's press briefing in Montpelier.
Scott provides clarity, modification on social gathering restrictions
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record

Latest News

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California
A reminder new winter parking regulations are now being enforced in Montpelier. The Alternate...
Residents react to new Montpelier winter parking plan
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden expected to nominate Blinken as secretary of state
Several downtown Burlington restaurants that have taken hard hits during the pandemic are...
Downtown Burlington restaurants to close after new COVID rules