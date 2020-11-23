Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a young woman has died and six other people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in Brooklyn that followed an earlier shooting near a Sweet 16 birthday party.

Police say the first shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the East New York neighborhood and left a 17-year-old boy wounded in the leg. It wasn’t known what prompted that shooting.

The second shooting took place about 11:15 p.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Others shot at the apartment building ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old.

Police say they’re looking for more than one suspect in the apartment shooting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Friday's press briefing in Montpelier.
Scott provides clarity, modification on social gathering restrictions
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record

Latest News

Authorities in Jasper, in Canada’s Alberta province, have put up signs asking motorists to...
Don’t let moose lick your cars, Canadian authorities caution
Gabriel Sterling, Georgia election implementation manager, said county officials are being...
Georgia election official says county offices are being strained amid recounts, coming runoff
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a new...
Reports: Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
Killington Resort opens to the general public
Killington Resort opens to the general public