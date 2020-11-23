Advertisement

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber says the shooting happened during an altercation Friday afternoon between two groups.

He said four “innocent bystanders” suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other people.

The mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Friday's press briefing in Montpelier.
Scott provides clarity, modification on social gathering restrictions
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record

Latest News

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to mall shooting
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to mall shooting
Saturday Nov 21
More information after multi-car crash closes parts of I-89
Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the Quality Inn around 3:40 a.m....
VSP, Rutland City Police investigating suspicious death
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote