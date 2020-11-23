Police investigating homicide at Rutland hotel

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say a man found dead in a Rutland hotel died of a gunshot wound.

Jonathon Houghton, 35, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, was found early Sunday morning on the second floor of the Quality Inn.

Police were called to the hotel for a report of a disturbance.

An autopsy determined Houghton’s died of a gunshot wound to the torso and it was a homicide.

Vermont State Police say they believe the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

They say the joint investigation by state police and the Rutland City Police is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

Related Story:

Police investigating suspicious death in Rutland City

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.