Advertisement

Police investigating homicide at Rutland hotel

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say a man found dead in a Rutland hotel died of a gunshot wound.

Jonathon Houghton, 35, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, was found early Sunday morning on the second floor of the Quality Inn.

Police were called to the hotel for a report of a disturbance.

An autopsy determined Houghton’s died of a gunshot wound to the torso and it was a homicide.

Vermont State Police say they believe the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

They say the joint investigation by state police and the Rutland City Police is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

Related Story:

Police investigating suspicious death in Rutland City

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downtown Burlington restaurants that have taken hard hits during the pandemic are...
Downtown Burlington restaurants to close after new COVID rules
Courtesy Wayne Savage
Crash closes parts of I-89 in both directions Saturday
Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the Quality Inn around 3:40 a.m....
Police investigating suspicious death in Rutland City
Restaurants say the rule limiting service to people from one household is forcing them to turn...
Restaurants struggling, trying to avoid layoffs after multihousehold mandate
U-32 High School
Three Washington County school members test positive

Latest News

File photo
Group gathers outside Sununu’s home to protest mask mandate
File photo
UVM researchers measure food insecurity in Vermont during pandemic
fi
UVM researchers measure food insecurity in Vermont during pandemic
File photo
Economists: Vermont’s financial well-being hinges on new stimulus package
.
Missisquoi floodplain now protected