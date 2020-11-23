Advertisement

Prosecutors identify officer involved in fatal shooting

Meredith Officer Kevin O’Reilly shot David Donovan, 35, on Nov. 15, state Attorney General...
Meredith Officer Kevin O’Reilly shot David Donovan, 35, on Nov. 15, state Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Friday.(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire state prosecutors have identified the officer who shot and killed a man in Meredith last weekend. Meredith Officer Kevin O’Reilly shot David Donovan, 35, on Nov. 15, state Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Friday. O’Reilly has been a Meredith officer for 12 years, MacDonald’s office said. He was interviewed Friday afternoon. The death remains under investigation. A representative for the Meredith Police Association didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Saturday. An autopsy showed Donovan was shot twice, once in the right arm and once in the abdomen. Three other people at the scene were also hurt.

