Residents react to new Montpelier winter parking ban

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder new winter parking regulations are now being enforced in Montpelier. The Alternate Side Parking plan went into effect Nov. 15. Channel 3′s Kayla Martin learns how residents are reacting a week after the change.

“I think the new parking is is fine. You got to have a rule, and I think this rule is just as good as any other,” Montpelier resident Kirsten Murphy said.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think that there’s a lot of people that live downtown that don’t have good parking, and they rely on on-street parking. So having the switch from one side of the road to the other and always allowing some parking is I think a great idea,” said Jen Roberts, another Montpelier resident.

Until this year, the city would send a parking ban alert when a snow storm was approaching. Now, on odd-numbered calendar days, drivers must park on the side of the road where the houses are also odd-numbered, then park on the even-numbered side of the road on the even calendar days. On-street parking during snowstorms means new rules for local towing companies, too, like Crosstown Towing.

“We’re still trying to figure out the rules of when we are going to be towing and when we are not going to be towing,” Crosstown Towing owner Ian Lacasse said.

As drivers get used to the changes, those cars found out of compliance only get a warning. But by Dec. 1, cars will be ticketed or towed. But some streets may have different requirements, making it difficult for Crosstown Towing to determine how much work they can expect this season.

“And we’re not sure how that’s going to effect us down through the winter,” Lacasse said. He says while this could be a blow to his small business during an already tough year, he mostly worries it’ll take longer to clear roadways with the new restrictions. That’s because police can’t start ticketing until the ban goes into effect at 1 a.m., and trucks can’t start towing until a vehicle has been ticketed.

“So that kind of puts us at a disadvantage if we’re ready to go at 1 a.m. but they don’t have anyone available to go out and start ticketing cars,” Lacasse said.

Lacasse also argues since the Public Works Department starts plowing at 10 p.m., cars out of compliance will still be in the way. He says he can’t tow until after the roads are clear. Then his team will have to play a game of catch up.

Still, the Montpelier City Council is confident the Alternate Side Parking plan will be a success.

