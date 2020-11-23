Rutland health care facility reports another COVID death
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is reporting the death of another one of their related to COVID-19.
The facility says one of their staff members has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Five residents of the center have died of COVID-19. That brings Vermont’s total to 64.
The Department of Health will continue to perform testing.
