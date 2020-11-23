Schumer completes tour of all NY counties despite virus

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has managed to visit each of New York’s 62 counties this year even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the 22nd year the Democrat has done so in a row.

In light of the pandemic, he opted for one-on-one meetings instead of meeting with large groups.

Congress has failed for months to pass another round of COVID-19 relief aid, which could include an extension of emergency unemployment assistance and forgivable loans to small businesses.

Schumer said he’s “working hard” to pass a bipartisan bill before the Senate adjourns in December.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)