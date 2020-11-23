Schumer completes tour of all NY counties despite virus
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has managed to visit each of New York’s 62 counties this year even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s the 22nd year the Democrat has done so in a row.
In light of the pandemic, he opted for one-on-one meetings instead of meeting with large groups.
Congress has failed for months to pass another round of COVID-19 relief aid, which could include an extension of emergency unemployment assistance and forgivable loans to small businesses.
Schumer said he’s “working hard” to pass a bipartisan bill before the Senate adjourns in December.
