Advertisement

Smaller mountains won’t be as affected by travel restrictions

Bolton Valley Resort 2019-2020 Ski Season
Bolton Valley Resort 2019-2020 Ski Season(Kiernan Brisson)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski resorts all over Northern New England are working on prepping for the start to their season if they haven’t already opened.

But with travel restricted all over the country, some resorts here in Vermont say they will feel the effects more than others.

“I think what we are expecting to see this year is fewer out of state skiers,” said Lindsay DesLauriers, the president at Bolton Valley.

“If the out-of-staters aren’t coming, it wont probably have an effect on our bottom line,” said Jimmy Cochran, the manager of Cochran Ski Area.

Larger ski resorts like Stowe and Jay Peak are expected to be among the hardest hit because of out of state travel restrictions.

But according to DesLauriers, that doesn’t mean the smaller mountains wont feel the pinch.

“That reduced travel, that interstate travel is going to be challenging for the ski industry this year,” she said.

DesLauriers says Vermonters are lucky to have hills right in their hometown. And with proper execution of guidance and protocol, the slopes still have a lot to offer, in a safe way.

But despite optimism, COVID-19 will affect more than just resorts’ pockets, but in a different way.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. to see what ways smaller resort expected to be impacted.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Friday's press briefing in Montpelier.
Scott provides clarity, modification on social gathering restrictions
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record

Latest News

U-32 High School
Three Washington County school members test positive
New Hampshire reports 5th case of Jamestown Canyon virus this year
New Hampshire reports 5th case of Jamestown Canyon virus this year
Committee reviews Dartmouth project on sexual misconduct
Committee reviews Dartmouth project on sexual misconduct
Vermont officials: snowmobilers must follow COVID-19 rules
Vermont officials: snowmobilers must follow COVID-19 rules