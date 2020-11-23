Smaller mountains won’t be as affected by travel restrictions

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski resorts all over Northern New England are working on prepping for the start to their season if they haven’t already opened.

But with travel restricted all over the country, some resorts here in Vermont say they will feel the effects more than others.

“I think what we are expecting to see this year is fewer out of state skiers,” said Lindsay DesLauriers, the president at Bolton Valley.

“If the out-of-staters aren’t coming, it wont probably have an effect on our bottom line,” said Jimmy Cochran, the manager of Cochran Ski Area.

Larger ski resorts like Stowe and Jay Peak are expected to be among the hardest hit because of out of state travel restrictions.

But according to DesLauriers, that doesn’t mean the smaller mountains wont feel the pinch.

“That reduced travel, that interstate travel is going to be challenging for the ski industry this year,” she said.

DesLauriers says Vermonters are lucky to have hills right in their hometown. And with proper execution of guidance and protocol, the slopes still have a lot to offer, in a safe way.

But despite optimism, COVID-19 will affect more than just resorts’ pockets, but in a different way.

