Some slick roads this evening, then rain for the Monday morning commute.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A storm system will continue to bring a messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of the region through around 1 AM, then change to rain overnight. A trace to 2 inches accumulation is possible, especially in New York, with a glaze of ice. Use caution if you’re traveling during that time. Fortunately the Monday morning commute won’t have to deal with that, although it will be rainy. The rain will quickly taper to a brief period of snow showers Monday afternoon, with a trace to an inch of snow possible. High pressure will settle in for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. In spite of that, it will be cold, with highs only in the 20s, and lows in the teens.

Temperatures will warm back into the 40s on Wednesday, with rain arriving by evening, and continuing through around midday on Thanksgiving. Highs on Thursday will be pleasant though...getting into the upper 40s. Friday will be a dry day, then more showers are expected for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.