Three Washington County school members test positive

U-32 High School
U-32 High School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Both Calais Elementary School and U-32 will go fully remote for two days starting Monday.

Washington Central’s Superintendent Bryan Olkowski sent families a letter saying three school members have tested positive.

The health department has already tracked down close contacts and ask families monitor students’ health.

Calais Elementary will also be remote next Monday and Tuesday.

Washington County reported 28 new COVID cases Sunday and 384 cases over the past 2 weeks.

