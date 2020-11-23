Town to work with track owner to have grandstand demolished

POWNAL, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Pownal hope to work with the owners of the former Green Mountain Race Track to have the fire-damaged grandstand building demolished. The Bennington Banner reports that the select board voted unanimously on Thursday to hold off on pursuing a health or other town order to demolish the structure as Stephen Soler, managing member with Green Mountain Race Track, LLC, tries to have the building razed. Pownal officials had considered declaring the grandstand a health and safety hazard even before the fire in September.

