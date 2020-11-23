Advertisement

Town to work with track owner to have grandstand demolished

Pownal officials had considered declaring the Green Mountain Race Track's grandstand a health...
Pownal officials had considered declaring the Green Mountain Race Track's grandstand a health and safety hazard even before the fire in September.(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWNAL, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Pownal hope to work with the owners of the former Green Mountain Race Track to have the fire-damaged grandstand building demolished. The Bennington Banner reports that the select board voted unanimously on Thursday to hold off on pursuing a health or other town order to demolish the structure as Stephen Soler, managing member with Green Mountain Race Track, LLC, tries to have the building razed. Pownal officials had considered declaring the grandstand a health and safety hazard even before the fire in September.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Friday's press briefing in Montpelier.
Scott provides clarity, modification on social gathering restrictions
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Vermont sees 2 more COVID deaths, new daily record

Latest News

Cut your own Christmas tree in the Green Mountain National Forest with a $5 permit.
Forest Service allows Christmas tree cutting with permit
Meredith Officer Kevin O’Reilly shot David Donovan, 35, on Nov. 15, state Attorney General...
Prosecutors identify officer involved in fatal shooting
Saturday Nov 21
More information after multi-car crash closes parts of I-89
Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the Quality Inn around 3:40 a.m....
VSP, Rutland City Police investigating suspicious death