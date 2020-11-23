Vermont National Guard surge site officially ready for patients

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The surge site at the Champlain Valley Expo is officially ready.

The Vermont National Guard says they are now ready to turn-on 50 beds to care for COVID-19 patients. There are also at least 100 beds for patients without COVID-19.

We’re told reconstruction efforts finished up Sunday.

“The ability to construct and then reconstruct a facility of this magnitude is a huge testament to the quality and hard work for our soldiers and airmen,” said the Guard in a Facebook post.

