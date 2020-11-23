Advertisement

Vermont National Guard surge site officially ready for patients

Vermont National Guard finishes up hospital surge site
Vermont National Guard finishes up hospital surge site(Vermont National Guard)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:55 AM EST
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The surge site at the Champlain Valley Expo is officially ready.

The Vermont National Guard says they are now ready to turn-on 50 beds to care for COVID-19 patients. There are also at least 100 beds for patients without COVID-19.

We’re told reconstruction efforts finished up Sunday.

“The ability to construct and then reconstruct a facility of this magnitude is a huge testament to the quality and hard work for our soldiers and airmen,” said the Guard in a Facebook post.

Reconstruction of the Alternate Healthcare Facility at the Champlain Valley Exposition Center is now complete! We are...

Posted by Vermont National Guard on Sunday, November 22, 2020

