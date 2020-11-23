Vermont officials: snowmobilers must follow COVID-19 rules

BURLINGTON (AP) - Snowmobilers can still enjoy the sport in Vermont this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic as long as they abide by the governor’s emergency orders.

The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers announced this week that out-of-staters can come to Vermont and snowmobile if they quarantine for 14 days in their second home or rented home in Vermont.

They can also quarantine for seven days and then get a negative COVID-19 test report.

This winter, riders must also stay in their family groups, follow social distancing and wear masks whenever they take off their helmets.

