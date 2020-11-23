Advertisement

Vermont State troopers begin using body cameras

Trooper Justin Wagner of the Vermont State Police wears a new body camera at the Williston...
Trooper Justin Wagner of the Vermont State Police wears a new body camera at the Williston Barracks on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police troopers have begun wearing body cameras.

The first troopers began wearing body cameras on Nov. 12 at the Westminster barracks. Troopers based in Middlesex began wearing them on Nov. 19; troopers based in Williston joined them Monday. By early December, all 200 uniformed troopers from the state’s 10 barracks are expected to have the cameras.

Troopers are required to activate the cameras when they’re performing any law-enforcement-related activity, such as traffic stops or criminal investigations.

Col. Matthew Birmingham, the head of the state police, says the cameras will enable the state police to serve communities “with another dimension of transparency.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

