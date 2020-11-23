Vermont State troopers begin using body cameras

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police troopers have begun wearing body cameras.

The first troopers began wearing body cameras on Nov. 12 at the Westminster barracks. Troopers based in Middlesex began wearing them on Nov. 19; troopers based in Williston joined them Monday. By early December, all 200 uniformed troopers from the state’s 10 barracks are expected to have the cameras.

Troopers are required to activate the cameras when they’re performing any law-enforcement-related activity, such as traffic stops or criminal investigations.

Col. Matthew Birmingham, the head of the state police, says the cameras will enable the state police to serve communities “with another dimension of transparency.”

