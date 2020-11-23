Advertisement

VSP, Rutland City Police investigating suspicious death

Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the Quality Inn around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, officers found a man dead in a room on the second floor of the hotel.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police and the Rutland City Police Department are jointly investigating a suspicious death in Rutland City.

Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the Quality Inn around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, officers found a man dead in a room on the second floor of the hotel. Police say they can’t identify the man yet, but they think they know who it is. An autopsy is scheduled in Burlington Sunday night to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the case. Detectives are canvassing the streets in Rutland and are interviewing people who were in the hotel at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

