Vt. AFL-CIO OKs strike if Trump refuses peaceful transfer of power
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont labor leaders have OK’d a general strike if President Trump refuses to leave office.
At the 2020 Vermont AFL-CIO convention over the weekend, delegates voted to let the Executive Board call for a strike in the event that Donald Trump refuses to engage in a peaceful transfer of power or carries out a coup.
Some 87% of the delegates voted in favor of this step.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.