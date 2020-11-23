Advertisement

Vt. AFL-CIO OKs strike if Trump refuses peaceful transfer of power

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont labor leaders have OK’d a general strike if President Trump refuses to leave office.

At the 2020 Vermont AFL-CIO convention over the weekend, delegates voted to let the Executive Board call for a strike in the event that Donald Trump refuses to engage in a peaceful transfer of power or carries out a coup.

Some 87% of the delegates voted in favor of this step.

