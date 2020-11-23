Advertisement

Wallingford Christmas trees picked for Montpelier and Dartmouth College

FILE Christmas tree
FILE Christmas tree(KVLY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Both the Vermont Statehouse lawn and Dartmouth College will be supporting a Christmas tree from Len Cadwallader’s tree farm in Wallingford.

Vermont state leaders chose a Balsam Fir from the Wallingford farm to put on the Statehouse lawn this holiday season.

The Cadwalladers say they’re thrilled to donate a tree for this annual event.

Town officials say the tree will be cut and brought to the statehouse Tuesday morning. They say a forester will oversee the operation.

But that’s not all, Dartmouth College has selected a tree from the Cadwallader farm as well.

