Wallingford Christmas trees picked for Montpelier and Dartmouth College

WALLINGFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Both the Vermont Statehouse lawn and Dartmouth College will be supporting a Christmas tree from Len Cadwallader’s tree farm in Wallingford.

Vermont state leaders chose a Balsam Fir from the Wallingford farm to put on the Statehouse lawn this holiday season.

The Cadwalladers say they’re thrilled to donate a tree for this annual event.

Town officials say the tree will be cut and brought to the statehouse Tuesday morning. They say a forester will oversee the operation.

But that’s not all, Dartmouth College has selected a tree from the Cadwallader farm as well.

