What goes into deciding when it’s safe to open schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue to hear from viewers confused by decisions from their school systems about when to open for in-person learning, when to close due to a member of the community contracting COVID and when it’s OK to stay in school even though somebody tested positive.

Dr. Benjamin Lee is an associate professor of pediatrics and a specialist in infectious disease research at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine. He has researched a study from Shanghai conducted on the SARS-COVID-2 transmission to help determine when schools open or close.

Lee joined our Darren Perron to discuss those decisions. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.