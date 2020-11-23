Advertisement

What goes into deciding when it’s safe to open schools

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 23, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue to hear from viewers confused by decisions from their school systems about when to open for in-person learning, when to close due to a member of the community contracting COVID and when it’s OK to stay in school even though somebody tested positive.

Dr. Benjamin Lee is an associate professor of pediatrics and a specialist in infectious disease research at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine. He has researched a study from Shanghai conducted on the SARS-COVID-2 transmission to help determine when schools open or close.

Lee joined our Darren Perron to discuss those decisions. Watch the video for the full interview.

