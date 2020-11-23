BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wet start to the work week!

It was a soggy start to the day, but showers have dwindled and while there may be some lingering rain/snow showers this evening, we are expecting some dry weather for Tuesday.

It will be colder and blustery overnight tonight, but high pressure will build in for Tuesday. If you are looking for some sunshine, Tuesday is your day! Even so, it will be a breezy and chilly day.

That will be short lived as another frontal system approaches for Wednesday into Thanksgiving day. A wintry mix early Wednesday may lead to some slippery roads, but will change to rain showers later in the day. Rain will become steadier overnight Wednesday night, and scattered rain showers will continue through Thursday.

Our weather will remain mostly cloudy through the end of the week and the weekend, with a few sunny breaks possible.

