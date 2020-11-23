BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This new work week is getting off to a wet start. Steady rain in the morning will taper off to just a few, scattered rain showers in the afternoon. There may be just a bit of snow in the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH, but it won’t last long as a cold front quickly moves through from west to east. Temperatures will be dropping through the low 40s and into the 30s during the afternoon.

The clouds will break up overnight and it will be colder and blustery. We’ll get the sunshine back on Tuesday with a bubble of high pressure moving in, but it is going to be a chilly, breezy day.

Another frontal system will be moving in for Wednesday into Thanksgiving day. A wintry mix early Wednesday will change to rain showers later in the day. The rain showers will persist, on-and-off through Thursday for Thanksgiving.

After that, we have some real typical November weather for Friday and the weekend - lots of clouds, just a few, sunny breaks. Temperatures will be running a bit above average, though.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will keep you up-to-the-minute with that mid-week precipitation as we head into the holiday. -Gary

