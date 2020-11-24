Addressing Vermonters’ mental health concerns during COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic is dragging on. Fears over the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and recent orders not to mingle with other households ahead of the holidays to stop the spread of the virus have dealt yet another blow to people’s mental health. And Vermonters are seeking help during COVID-19.

The COVID Support VT support counselors started on Oct. 8. Since then, they’ve had a total of 620 calls to their hotline, 866-652-4636.

Their help website, which launched back in September, saw about 850 users in the first month. Then, that doubled to more than 1,600 in the last month and the team says 95% of those were new users.

As for what they’re seeing? Callers reported continued stress, anxiety and fear, and also have economic needs. And lately, they’ve gotten many calls from people who are experiencing domestic violence.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Cath Burns from Vermont Care Partners about their long-term concerns and what resources are available. Watch the video for the full interview.

RESOURCES:

VERMONT CARE PARTNERS INTAKE & CRISIS LINES: https://vermontcarepartners.org/intake-and-crisis-lines/

Hotlines & Screening Tools

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) - www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

VT CRISIS TEXT LINE: Text “VT” to 741741

Text VT to 741741 - Crisis Text Line is FREE - 24/7 support.

You get an automated text response first, and then a response from a trained crisis counselor. They work with you until you are cool and calm and have a positive plan for next steps.

THE TREVOR PROJECT: www.thetrevorproject.org

Trevor Lifeline: 866-488-7386 www.TrevorSpace.org Trevor Chat: 202-304-1200 Trevor Text: Text the word “Trevor”

Providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth.

VERMONT STATEWIDE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE: 800-228-7395

VERMONT STATEWIDE SEXUAL VIOLENCE HOTLINE: 800-489-7273

VTHELPLINK.ORG: 802-565-LINK

Connects people to the drug and alcohol support services they need.

TRANS LIFELINE: www.translifeline.org 877-565-8860

VETERANS CRISIS LINE: www.veteranscrisisline.net 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and PRESS 1

MENTAL HEALTH AGENCY CRISIS LINE NUMBERS BY REGION: https://vermontcarepartners.org/crisis-lines/

PDF Download https://vtspc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/VT-crisis-lines-resource.pdf

VERMONT 211:

Dial 211 anywhere in Vermont or visit www.Vermont211.org to get live referral help to public and private state and community services.

