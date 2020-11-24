Advertisement

Barre to fly 22 different flags after push for BLM flag

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Black Lives Matter flag will go up in Barre but so will 21 other flags.

The city council had been considering a request to fly a Black Lives Matter flag since late spring.

In what one city councilor calls a “compromise,” several flags will be flown over the next two years, including the Thin Blue Line flag meant for police officers.

There will also be flags of other countries, the U.S. Marines, Autism Acceptance and the Star of David.

The Black Lives Matter flag will go up next month and be lowered in January.

