Burlington City Council calls for city to divest from fossil fuels

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council unanimously passes a resolution calling for divestment of city funds from fossil fuels.

The bi-partisan effort written in part by Progressive Councilor Jane Stromberg, and Democrat Karen Paul, lays out a strategy to examine the cities fossil fuel investments, and have city groups report back to council by April 2021.

The resolution also calls for pension fund divestment, which will be discussed by the City Council and the Burlington Employee Retirement System.

Mayor Miro Weinberger supports the resolution, and says it is clear that its possible to pursue divestment, without sacrificing returns on the cities investment strategy.

“As we examine divestment, it is critical that we also carefully steward the retirement savings of employees who have dedicated their careers to serving the City of Burlington,” Mayor Weinberger said in a press release. “A growing number of investment professionals are coming to see investments in fossil fuel companies as carrying greater risk. As the Mayors Innovation Project puts it, ‘we shouldn’t be funding our retirement by investing in companies whose operations ensure we won’t have a safe planet to retire on.’

