Advertisement

Burlington City Council calls for city to divest from fossil fuels

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Daniel Goodrow)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council unanimously passes a resolution calling for divestment of city funds from fossil fuels.

The bi-partisan effort written in part by Progressive Councilor Jane Stromberg, and Democrat Karen Paul, lays out a strategy to examine the cities fossil fuel investments, and have city groups report back to council by April 2021.

The resolution also calls for pension fund divestment, which will be discussed by the City Council and the Burlington Employee Retirement System.

Mayor Miro Weinberger supports the resolution, and says it is clear that its possible to pursue divestment, without sacrificing returns on the cities investment strategy.

“As we examine divestment, it is critical that we also carefully steward the retirement savings of employees who have dedicated their careers to serving the City of Burlington,” Mayor Weinberger said in a press release. “A growing number of investment professionals are coming to see investments in fossil fuel companies as carrying greater risk. As the Mayors Innovation Project puts it, ‘we shouldn’t be funding our retirement by investing in companies whose operations ensure we won’t have a safe planet to retire on.’

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downtown Burlington restaurants that have taken hard hits during the pandemic are...
Downtown Burlington restaurants to close after new COVID rules
U-32 High School
Three Washington County school members test positive
Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the Quality Inn around 3:40 a.m....
Police investigating suspicious death in Rutland City
Police are investigating a homicide at the Quality Inn in Rutland City.
Police investigating homicide at Rutland hotel
Crews battled a fire at a Milton lumberyard Monday afternoon.
Firefighters battle lumberyard blaze in Milton

Latest News

There is a COVID outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Rutland.
Rutland health care facility reports another COVID death
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Cuomo urges New Yorkers to remember efforts earlier in pandemic
Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Epstein ex Maxwell isolated after prison staffer gets virus