Cooking and carving the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people planning a scaled-down Thanksgiving will still cook a full turkey.

Our Scott Fleishman showed you on Monday how to best prep the bird for the oven.

Now, he has expert advice on how to cook it and carve it. Watch the video for tips and tricks for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.

