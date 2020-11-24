COVID cases down in Clinton County; Plattsburgh City Hall limits in-person access

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - COVID-19 numbers in Clinton County, New York, are on the decline after weeks of rising case numbers. The county hopes to see that decline stay throughout the holiday season.

“If you are not ahead of things, almost by definition, you are behind things,” said Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, who has instituted new restrictions to limit in-person access to City Hall will. “We just need to find a way to reduce face-to-face interactions on a given day.”

If residents need to get into city hall, they can call ahead or make an appointment. Read advises people to use the online bill pay options set up at the beginning of the pandemic. “Since then, we have had about eight months, so working with them... so I trust they are working pretty smoothly,” Read said.

Mayor Read says it’s hard to pinpoint how many cases are coming out of the city alone. “Without the data of what is actually happening within the city, it’s hard to figure out when we’ve actually reached the other side of this mountain,” he said.

John Kanoza, with the Clinton County Health Department, says a lot of cases did come from SUNY Plattsburgh, but many of those cases have been closed and the students have gone home, and that hasn’t stopped COVID from being in the community. “I think the moral of that story is nobody sits still,” said Kanoza.

He says they are seeing a decline in numbers, but he still wants people to be vigilant with safety protocols this holiday season. “This is the time, because there is going to be more people out there,” Kanoza said. ”More people equals higher risk, so you want to be careful.”

To keep people and businesses compliant, the health officials will be checking businesses at random to make sure they are following all guidelines. Repeat violators could have to pay a hefty fine from the state. “When we find a violation, we always work first with education,” Kanoza said. “Over time, excess violations will result in a fine of a maximum $10,000.”

