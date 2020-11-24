Advertisement

Cuomo: Make hard but smart choice not to travel or gather

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The state’s governor and New York City’s mayor made one more plea Tuesday to urge people to abandon plans for in-person Thanksgiving festivities.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo donned a turkey-themed face mask at a press conference in Long Island, where he disclosed he will no longer be celebrating Thanksgiving with his 89-year-old mother in-person.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to just say no to Thanksgiving gatherings to help reduce COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, which he said are rising at a dangerous level.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said JetBlue is offering self-test kits for departing New Yorkers but urged travelers to stay home.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Several downtown Burlington restaurants that have taken hard hits during the pandemic are...
Downtown Burlington restaurants to close after new COVID rules
Crews battled a fire at Cyr Lumber on Poor Farm Road in Milton Monday afternoon.
Milton sawmill destroyed in blaze
Police are investigating a homicide at the Quality Inn in Rutland City.
Police investigating homicide at Rutland hotel
U-32 High School
Three Washington County school members test positive
Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the Quality Inn around 3:40 a.m....
Police investigating suspicious death in Rutland City

Latest News

F-35s doing night flying
VANG to hold F-35 night flying operations
The Notch Road has closed for the winter. - File photo
Notch Road closed for the winter
File photo
Report give insights on disabled Vermonters in the workforce
Vermont's health commissioner says he's encouraged by what he sees in the COVID vaccines so far.
Vt. health commissioner encouraged by what he sees in COVID vaccines