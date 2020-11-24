Cuomo: Make hard but smart choice not to travel or gather

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The state’s governor and New York City’s mayor made one more plea Tuesday to urge people to abandon plans for in-person Thanksgiving festivities.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo donned a turkey-themed face mask at a press conference in Long Island, where he disclosed he will no longer be celebrating Thanksgiving with his 89-year-old mother in-person.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to just say no to Thanksgiving gatherings to help reduce COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, which he said are rising at a dangerous level.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said JetBlue is offering self-test kits for departing New Yorkers but urged travelers to stay home.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)