Epstein ex Maxwell isolated after prison staffer gets virus

NEW YORK (AP) - The one-time girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein has been placed in quarantine at a New York City federal lockup after a staff member there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prosecutors said in a letter to a judge Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell was isolated last Wednesday as a precaution even though she tested negative.

They said she is not exhibiting symptoms and will be tested again at the conclusion of a two-week quarantine.

The government said she cannot meet with her lawyers during quarantine as she prepares for a July trial on charges alleging she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse.

