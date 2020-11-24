Franklin County looking for volunteers to help with contact tracing

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - In Franklin County, New York, health teams are asking for volunteers.

We’re told they need people to can give at least half a day, most days a week, to be called in as needed for contact tracing and eventually, vaccine distribution.

You don’t need to be a healthcare professional, although some experience is preferred.

Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.