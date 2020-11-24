Franklin County looking for volunteers to help with contact tracing
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - In Franklin County, New York, health teams are asking for volunteers.
We’re told they need people to can give at least half a day, most days a week, to be called in as needed for contact tracing and eventually, vaccine distribution.
You don’t need to be a healthcare professional, although some experience is preferred.
