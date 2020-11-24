Advertisement

Helen LaFrance, who painted rural memories, dies at 101

In this photo provided by Bruce Shelton, Painter Helen LaFrance sits under one of her paintings...
In this photo provided by Bruce Shelton, Painter Helen LaFrance sits under one of her paintings during her 100th birthday party on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Mayfield, Ky. LaFrance, a prominent Black Kentucky artist whose painted memories of rural life in Kentucky are featured in U.S. and European museums and hang on the walls of well-known personalities has died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 , according to Brown Funeral Home.(Source: Bruce Shelton via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A prominent Black Kentucky artist whose painted memories of rural life in Kentucky are featured in U.S. and European museums and in the collections of well-known personalities including Oprah Winfrey, has died. Helen LaFrance was 101 years old.

LaFrance died in Mayfield on Sunday, according to Brown Funeral Home.

LaFrance was self-taught, and her works show people at church, family gatherings, funerals and other aspects of small-town life in western Kentucky.

One of her first known public works is a mural in the St. James AME Church in Mayfield, completed in 1947. LaFrance also has worked in wood carving and quilting.

“Mom used to hold my hand and help me to draw things,” LaFrance said in a news release celebrating her 100th birthday last year.

Her first work was a large gray rabbit painted in watercolors on the back of a piece of wallpaper, according to a bio on the website of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights.

Later in life, LaFrance worked in a hospital, tobacco barns and a ceramic factory, where she decorated whiskey bottles. Still, she did not begin painting her well-known “memory paintings” full time until 1986, when she was in her late 60s.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downtown Burlington restaurants that have taken hard hits during the pandemic are...
Downtown Burlington restaurants to close after new COVID rules
Crews battled a fire at Cyr Lumber on Poor Farm Road in Milton Monday afternoon.
Milton sawmill destroyed in blaze
Police are investigating a homicide at the Quality Inn in Rutland City.
Police investigating homicide at Rutland hotel
U-32 High School
Three Washington County school members test positive
Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the Quality Inn around 3:40 a.m....
Police investigating suspicious death in Rutland City

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Restaurants workers out of work again as virus surges anew
Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their...
LIVE: Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony
Officials say restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key...
Restorers remove dangerous Notre Dame cathedral scaffolding
LIVE: Turkeys pardoned in White House Thanksgiving tradition
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden signals stark shift with new national security team