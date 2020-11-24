Investigators link equipment malfunction to Milton sawmill fire

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The owners of a Milton sawmill say they hope to rebuild from a devastating fire Monday.

“Everyone got out of the mill safely and we all have our health. And you know, it’s just another set back in life, and you know we’ll overcome it,” said Jean-Paul Cyr, the president of Cyr Lumber.

Fire crews responded to the Cyr Lumber mill on Poor Farm Road just after 4 p.m., but it was already completely engulfed and they faced difficult conditions.

State investigators were busy at the site Tuesday to determine what sparked the blaze. “The origin is on what is called the carriage, which runs the logs back and forth through the sawmill. And there was a motor on that carriage that was most likely the initiation source for the fire,” said Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill.

He said that the motor is made out of aluminum and it got so hot that the metal started to melt. That is what Hill said led them to believe the motor had been failing and overheating. A mechanical and electrical failure with fuel in close proximity is something that Hill says is almost expected to happen from time to time even, with all the safety precautions and protocols in place. This isn’t the first time he has seen something like this happen. “We had a fire in Wallingford that destroyed a lumber mill not that long ago. You have this much fuel around this much machinery, it’s definitely a possibility,” Hill said.

It isn’t the first time it has happened at this mill either, The last time was in the 1980s. But Hill says 40 years without an incident is pretty good for an industrial company and that It could happen to anyone. “Drive a car long enough, you’re gonna get into a car crash,” he said.

While Monday’s fire left the operation in ruins, Cyr says the business has not been destroyed. “Our planer mill operations are still intact and still operating, as well as our dry kilns. And we are still open for retail sales after the holiday of Thanksgiving,” he said. Cyr isn’t sure what the future will hold but the mill owners have hopes of moving forward. “Obviously, this is a set-back and we hope to rebuild. And it’s a little early yet to tell in the process, but those are our hopes.”

