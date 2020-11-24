Advertisement

‘Journey to the North Pole’ fundraiser canceled

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - For the first time in 26 years, a “Journey to the North Pole” fundraiser held by a nonprofit literacy foundation in New Hampshire has canceled for the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are acutely aware of the added economic blow to local business, our business partners, and the hearts and souls of our guests, certainly not to mention the effect it will have on our already strained literacy programs,” A.O. Lucy, executive director of the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, said in a recent statement.

Ticketholders for the North Country train trips will receive vouchers redeemable for 2021 or 2022. Click here for more information.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

