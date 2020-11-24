New York Democrats claim supermajority in state Senate
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Democratic legislative leaders in New York said Monday that the party had won enough seats in the state Senate to gain a veto-proof supermajority.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said that while results are still being tabulated in some races, at least 42 Democrats won seats in the 63-member chamber.
Republicans didn’t dispute that Democrats had picked up enough seats to get a two-thirds majority.
The Associated Press has declared winners in only 42 Senate races because of a lack of publicly available information about a large number of absentee ballots.
In Senate races called by the AP, Democrats lead 32-10.
