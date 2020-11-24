Advertisement

NH medical associations: Please do your part to prevent virus

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Several New Hampshire medical associations have put out a plea to residents to do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The New Hampshire Hospital Association, the New Hampshire Medical Society and the New Hampshire Nurses Association in a statement on Monday asked the public to continue following health guidance known to slow the community transmission of the virus.

Doctors, nurses and hospitals are “tired, stressed, and worried about the health of their patients,” the statement said. It will take every New Hampshire resident to “play their part in protecting their own health, as well as protecting the health of the caregivers who are providing care to extremely vulnerable patients,” the medical groups said.

